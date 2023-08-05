Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been sentenced to three years in jail in connection with the sale of expensive state gifts when he was in power or the Toshakhana corruption case, is being held at an undisclosed location, according to the Pakistani media. Imran Khan will be transported to Islamabad via an aircraft. Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after his sentencing was announced by Islamabad court.

