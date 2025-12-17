Imran Khan being ‘psychologically tortured’, held in ‘death cell’ in Adiala jail- PTI chief's sons make shocking claim

Amid speculations over the health of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remains locked in jail, his sons have claimed in an interview with Sky News that he is being 'psychologically tortured' in a 'death cell'.

Imran's sons, Kasim ans Sulaiman Khan, told Sky News' The World with Yalda Hakim that he have not been able to speak with their father for months.

Khan was imprisoned by Pakistani authorities in August 2023.

"He's been in a solitary confinement cell for over two years where he's had filthy water, he is around inmates who are dying of hepatitis, the conditions are disgusting and also he is completely isolated from any human contact," Kasim told the publication, adding, "It's getting harder to see a route out at this point. We're trying to have faith. But at the same time, right now, the conditions are getting worse."

They also claimed that Khan is being held in a cell where he spends 23 hours, and only gets sunlight for about 20 minutes to an hour.

The World Cup-winning former Pakistan cricket team captain is being kept in "completely substandard conditions that don't meet international law for any sort of prisoner," as per Sulaiman.

They revealed that as per a spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, Khan is currently in full isolation.

Suhail Afridi, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Chief Minister, said on Sunday that efforts are underway to suppress Khan.

Afridi himself wad denied permission to meet the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, of which he is also a member.

UN calls for an end to Khan's confinement The United Nations has also asked the government of Pakistan to take action on the reports of the inhumane conditions in which Khan has been left in prison.