A total of 37 cases, including litigation, police, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), were filed against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in different parts of the country. The proceedings have been launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, according to The News International.

Imran Khan himself is a petitioner in 19 cases that have been filed against government departments and individuals, as per the litigation status report of PTI chief provided by Fawad Chaudhry. However, there are a total of 37 cases against Khan in which he is directly involved.

The report stated that a total of 21 FIRs are registered against the former prime minister out of which 11 were registered in a single day on May 25, 2022, while eight were registered on May 26. The remaining three FIRs were registered on August 8.

It is pertinent to mention that the list does not include recent cases filed against Imran Khan. Out of the total litigation cases, five are ongoing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan after being filed by Khan against the Federation of Pakistan.

Khan has filed two cases against the Election Commission of Pakistan while two are registered against him in the Islamabad High Court, ANI reported.

Pakistan: Cases registered against Imran Khan in different courts

In the Lahore High Court, a total of six cases are filed by Khan, four against the Federation of Pakistan and two against the election commission. However, only two cases are ongoing against Imran in the LHC.

The News International report also mentioned that a total of three cases are ongoing in the Peshawar High Court involving Imran Khan in which he is a petitioner in only one case.

In the Islamabad District Court, there are three cases against the former Pakistan PM. The Election Commission of Pakistan is pursuing five cases against Khan, which include foreign funding case, a KP helicopter case, removal of chairmanship case, and contempt case for using inappropriate language against the commission and the chairman commission.

The Federal Investigation Agency has also registered two cases against Khan and both are related to the cipher. Further, in anti-terrorism courts, Imran is facing three cases. Only one case has been filed against Khan by the FIA Banking Crime Court Islamabad, as per ANI reports.

Earlier this week, the PTI chief had claimed on Twitter that 76 cases have been registered against him. “My 76 cases and increasing rapidly include terrorism, blasphemy, and sedition. In sedition case, neither the officer is named nor institution identified."

(With ANI inputs)