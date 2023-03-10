Imran Khan booked in 37 cases across Pakistan, excluding recent charges2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:23 AM IST
The list does not include recent cases filed against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
A total of 37 cases, including litigation, police, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), were filed against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in different parts of the country. The proceedings have been launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, according to The News International.
