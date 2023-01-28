Imran Khan claims Asif Ali Zardari hired a terrorist outfit to kill him2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Khan termed the conspiracy 'Plan-C' and noted that Zardari would make the payment
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari had hatched a plan to assassinate him and also claimed that Zardari had given a contract to a terrorist outfit.
