Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari had hatched a plan to assassinate him and also claimed that Zardari had given a contract to a terrorist outfit.

During a press conference, Khan termed the conspiracy 'Plan-C' and noted that Zardari would make the payment as per the plan. "Now they have made a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind this. He has loads of corruption money, which he loots from the Sindh government and spends on winning elections. He [Zardari] has given money to a terrorist outfit and people from powerful agencies are facilitating him," Imran said, The Express Tribune Newspaper qouted.

"This has been decided on three fronts and they will act soon," he added. "I am telling you this because if something happens to me the nation should know the people who were behind this so that the nation never forgives them," Khan said.

Khan, while referring to the gun attack on him in Wazirabad in November last year, said that there was a plot to kill him under 'Plan-B' in the name of religious extremism. "They almost succeeded in their plan to kill me but now they are moving towards Plan-C," he said.

According to Khan, earlier, there were four people, who conspired to kill him in a closed room. "When I came to know about the plot, I made a video and sent it abroad and announced in a public meeting that if anything happens, the video will be released," Khan said.

"Now they are going to commit the next attack on me, about which I am informing the nation today. Life and death are in the hands of Allah and I fear no one. I will go on the campaign trail anyway," Imran said, referring to the upcoming provincial assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

According to The News International report, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had been given the responsibility of interrogating the suspect by anti-corruption officer Anwar Shah and no other member was given access to the attacker.