Imran Khan claims Asif Ali Zardari hired a terrorist outfit to kill him

During a press conference, Khan termed the conspiracy 'Plan-C' and noted that Zardari would make the payment as per the plan. "Now they have made a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind this. He has loads of corruption money, which he loots from the Sindh government and spends on winning elections. He [Zardari] has given money to a terrorist outfit and people from powerful agencies are facilitating him," Imran said, The Express Tribune Newspaper qouted.