Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is cooperating with the federal agencies in the missing cipher case and has confessed that he has “lost" the cipher and is “unable to recall" where had he kept it, news agency ANI quoted reports from The News International report on Sunday. A 3-member team of Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) questioned Imran Khan in the Attock Jail.

Imran Khan denied that the paper he was waving in a public gathering was cipher. “The paper I gestured in the public was cabinet meeting minutes and not a cipher," he claimed. The report added that Imran Khan didn't say anything when asked when why he claimed to be the cipher in public.

The FIA has also filed a case against PTI leaders for an alleged false campaign against the state institutions.

Islamabad High Court on Saturday dismissed nine bail applications of Imran Khan. The order was in response to the refusal of bail in cases related to various events such as the May 9 unrest, assaults on the Judicial Complex, and fraudulent accounts. Among these applications, six were declined by a sessions court, while an additional three were dismissed by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The former Prime Minister has even knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court with a plea against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Three-year sentence in Toshakhana Case

Imran Khan has been lodged in Attock Jail since earlier this month when a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison and a 100,000 Pakistani Rupees fine in the Toshakhana case. The former Prime Minister was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received as Prime Minister during 2018-22.

Following his conviction, the Election Commission of Pakistan also disqualified him from contesting elections for five years. Imran Khan has challenged the order and his disqualification in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.