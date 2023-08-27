Imran Khan confesses that he 'lost' cipher after grilling from Pakistan federal agencies in Attock Jail1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 04:34 PM IST
A 3-member team of Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) questioned Imran Khan in the Attock Jail in the missing cipher case
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is cooperating with the federal agencies in the missing cipher case and has confessed that he has “lost" the cipher and is “unable to recall" where had he kept it, news agency ANI quoted reports from The News International report on Sunday. A 3-member team of Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) questioned Imran Khan in the Attock Jail.