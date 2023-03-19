Pakistani police file terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

Pakistani police file terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Pakistan police files terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides after his followers clashed with security forces in Islamabad on Saturday injuring more than 50 officers
ISLAMABAD : Police in the Pakistani capital filed charges Sunday against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides and scores of supporters, accusing them of terrorism and several other offenses after the ousted premier's followers clashed with security forces in Islamabad the previous day.
