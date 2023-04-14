Imran Khan Fights the Army for Control of Nuclear-Armed Pakistan4 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 12:42 PM IST
- The popular former prime minister goes head to head with the powerful military chief.
One of the world’s most consequential political dramas is playing out largely unnoticed in America. The stability of Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation of 230 million, rests on a duel between the country’s most popular politician and the head of its most powerful institution. Can army chief Gen. Asim Munir stop former Prime Minister Imran Khan from reclaiming power?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×