Imran Khan Fights the Army for Control of Nuclear-Armed Pakistan

Mr. Khan also offers a story of religious redemption. As a young playboy, he frequented London nightclubs and posed for photos in a bathrobe in a bachelor pad bedecked with tiger posters. His critics see his pious turn—and frequent criticism of Western culture—as hypocrisy. But in a deeply religious nation, the public transformation plays well. As his fans see it, Mr. Khan—educated at Oxford and once married to the British heiress Jemima Goldsmith—could easily have lived a life of comfort in the West. Instead, he chose the squalor of Pakistan, where he built a first-rate cancer hospital in memory of his mother and launched the PTI in 1996 to fight corruption in public life.