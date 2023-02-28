Imran Khan gets non-bailable arrest warrant in Toshakhana case
Imran Khan was granted bail in two other cases, amid high drama outside the court premises where hundreds of his supporters converged in support of their leader
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was issued a non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case by a Pakistani court on Tuesday. Khan, who is also the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, is accused of buying gifts from the state depository at a discounted price, including an expensive wristwatch, and then selling them for a profit. He failed to appear before the court for the third time, leading to the issuance of the warrant. The court has adjourned the hearing until March 7.
