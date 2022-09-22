Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has praised Narendra Modi while contrasting him with Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), on the issue of corruption. Khan was seen discussing Nawaz Sharif’s assets outside of Pakistan in a video that quickly became popular on the internet.

Imran Khan then launched a vicious attack on Nawaz, claiming that no other politician in the world owns property worth billions besides Nawaz, also a former prime minister of Pakistan. Nobody could possibly comprehend how many assets and properties Nawaz has abroad, Imran Khan continued. He asserted that no head of state has properties worth billions outside of the nation. “Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi have outside India?" he said while addressing a public gathering.

India has previously received praise from Imran Khan. He had been observed in the past complimenting India's foreign policy. In addition to commending India for obtaining the oil from Russia at a favourable price, Imran Khan claimed that his administration was also pursuing a similar goal with the aid of an independent foreign policy. Additionally, he criticised the Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led administration for idly wandering around while the country's economy was in freefall.

"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our government was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," said The head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while retweeting a report regarding India's lower petrol and diesel prices.

Khan previously praised India as being a "khuddar quam" (extremely self-respecting people). No superpower can impose its will on a neighbouring nation, despite the fact that relations between New Delhi and Islamabad are strained, he claimed. Pakistan and India gained their independence simultaneously, according to Imran Khan, but Islamabad is being treated like toilet paper.

