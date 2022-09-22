Imran Khan then launched a vicious attack on Nawaz, claiming that no other politician in the world owns property worth billions besides Nawaz, also a former prime minister of Pakistan. Nobody could possibly comprehend how many assets and properties Nawaz has abroad, Imran Khan continued. He asserted that no head of state has properties worth billions outside of the nation. “Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi have outside India?" he said while addressing a public gathering.

