Imran Khan ‘helped improve lives of Pakistanis’: Australian cricket greats now fear former Pakistan PM will die in jail

Concerns over Imran Khan’s health and treatment in detention have united cricket legends once again. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has received a humanitarian appeal from former Australian captains.

Former Australian cricket captains want their government to discuss Imran Khan’s treatment in Pakistan. Their latest appeal follows earlier efforts that appear to have brought little improvement.

Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, reportedly faces vision loss in his right eye. Former captains want an independent medical assessment, followed by treatment without delay.

Now, seven former Australian captains have taken these humanitarian concerns to Wong. The signatories include Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell and Belinda Clark. Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh also signed the letter.

An earlier February letter bore the signatures of 14 former international captains. Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Moin Khan and Pat Cummins have also spoken up about their former captain’s conditions.

Greg Chappell explained their biggest fear when Hindustan Times Digital contacted him. He said they were worried that Khan could “die in jail”.

The captains’ letter raises concerns about healthcare, family meetings and access to lawyers. Khan’s sons and sisters have publicly spoken about these problems for months. Reports from detention, alongside the family’s appeals, suggest his condition remains a serious concern.

“Australians hold him in great regard — as a cricketer whose skill and leadership left a lasting mark on the game we share, and as someone who has helped improve the lives of Pakistanis by building cancer hospitals,” the letter said.

Chappell remembers a very different Khan during their last meeting in Islamabad in 2022. Khan was then Pakistan’s prime minister and appeared “hale, hearty and fit”. The captains said today’s reports were difficult to match with that memory.

They stressed that their appeal came from former players concerned about another person’s welfare. They took no stand on the legal or political cases against Khan. Those matters, they said, were for Pakistan to decide.

However, they argue that everyone in detention deserves humane treatment, regardless of political beliefs.

“But the treatment of any person in detention is a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics,” HT quoted the letter as stating.

Ongoing concern over Imran Khan’s health This is not the first time the International cricket community has raised concerns over Imran Khan’s health. Several international cricketers have already raised these concerns twice during the previous six months. Chappell has sought a meeting with Australia’s foreign minister to explain the concerns.

Also Read | Imran Khan moved to Islamabad hospital after SC order: What we know so far

On 23 August, 22 former international captains wrote to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They said Khan’s medical care fell short of directions issued by the Supreme Court.