Imran Khan most popular leader in Pakistan: Gallup survey2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:56 PM IST
According to the survey report titled Public Pulse Report, the second position was shared by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has emerged as the most popular leader in the country as 61 per cent of Pakistanis gave him a positive rating, according to a nationwide survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, the Daily Times reported.
