Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on 4 November alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Major General Faisal had plotted to kill him.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on 4 November alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Major General Faisal had plotted to kill him.
Addressing the media, the injured former PM said that three others, separate from the ones who he had named in a tape stashed abroad, had plotted to kill him.
Addressing the media, the injured former PM said that three others, separate from the ones who he had named in a tape stashed abroad, had plotted to kill him.
"Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad," he said, adding that it would be released in case something happens," The Dawn quoted Khan as saying.
"Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad," he said, adding that it would be released in case something happens," The Dawn quoted Khan as saying.
“How did I find out? Insiders told me. The day before Wazirabad, they made the plan to kill me as they saw the number of people increasing using the script of religious extremism," Khan added.
“How did I find out? Insiders told me. The day before Wazirabad, they made the plan to kill me as they saw the number of people increasing using the script of religious extremism," Khan added.
Though Khan did not provide any evidence for the claims, he said 'Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Major General Faisal' plotted to kill him.
Though Khan did not provide any evidence for the claims, he said 'Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Major General Faisal' plotted to kill him.
He also demanded the resignations of the three people he has claimed are behind his assassination bid.
He also demanded the resignations of the three people he has claimed are behind his assassination bid.
“A nation isn’t free until it gets justice. All the three people involved (in the attack) should resign. Otherwise, the investigation won’t be able to proceed. You all have to come out," he added.
“A nation isn’t free until it gets justice. All the three people involved (in the attack) should resign. Otherwise, the investigation won’t be able to proceed. You all have to come out," he added.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said the he already came to know about the attacks a day before.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said the he already came to know about the attacks a day before.
"I'll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before [the attack] that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me," he said.
"I'll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before [the attack] that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me," he said.
The former Pakistan PM even alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was 'used' to disqualify him in the Toshakhana reference.
The former Pakistan PM even alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was 'used' to disqualify him in the Toshakhana reference.
He called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, saying that the leader of the country’s biggest party was 'not getting justice'.
He called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, saying that the leader of the country’s biggest party was 'not getting justice'.
Despite being hit with four bullets during the rally in Wazirabad on 3 November, Imran Khan vowed to take to the streets once again after recovering from the attack on his life.
Despite being hit with four bullets during the rally in Wazirabad on 3 November, Imran Khan vowed to take to the streets once again after recovering from the attack on his life.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.