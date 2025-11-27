Imran Khan News: What Pakistan's Adiala jail said amid ‘death in custody’ rumours about ex-PM

Amid swirling rumours of his ill health and potential transfer from Adiala Jail, the prison administration asserts that former Pakistani PM Imran Khan is safe, healthy, and receiving proper care. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated27 Nov 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), chant slogans while a placard is displayed as they observe 'Black Day' against what they call recent constitutional amendments, during an anti-government protest in Karachi, Pakistan, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), chant slogans while a placard is displayed as they observe 'Black Day' against what they call recent constitutional amendments, during an anti-government protest in Karachi, Pakistan, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro(REUTERS)

The Adiala jail administration has rejected rumours that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was moved out of the facility, confirming he remains in custody and is in good health.

"There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail," officials from the Rawalpindi prison said in a statement as quoted by Geo News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had also claimed that Khan, the party founder, had been held in isolation for six weeks and denied all family visits.

“He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention,” the jail statement said.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

‘Baseless’ speculation about his health: Jail Admin

The officials further clarified that speculation about his health was "baseless", stressing that the PTI founder's well-being was being ensured.

Amid rumours of Imran Khan’s death flooding social media, his three sisters allegedly suffered a brutal police assault outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday. The ageing sisters of Pakistan’s former prime minister have demanded an impartial probe.

Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan were waiting outside the jail as they had been denied a meeting with Khan for a month. They said they were sitting peacefully when police suddenly attacked them without warning.

What did the Pakistani minister say about Imran Khan?

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also stated that Khan was receiving comfort in prison compared to what he had faced while incarcerated.

“Check the menu of the food that comes for him — it is not available even in a five-star hotel,” he was quoted as saying in Geo News, adding that the PTI founder had access to a television and could watch any channel he chose.

“There are exercise machines for him as well,” the minister said.

The minister's denial came after PTI spokesman Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari issued a statement saying if reports of Khan being moved were accurate, the family “must be granted immediate and unhindered access”.

“Under established legal and humanitarian norms, the family of any detainee has the right to know the detainee’s whereabouts and to meet them without delay,” Bukhari had said.

