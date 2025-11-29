Imran Khan not dead! Khurram Zeeshan claims ex-PM’s photo is withheld as it could ‘change entire scenario of Pakistan’

Amid rumours of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's death, Senator Khurram Zeeshan, affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed that the ex-PM’s photo is withheld as it could ‘change entire scenario of Pakistan’. He shared that PTI party members have been told that Imran Khan is fine and is currently lodged in Adiala jail.

Imran Khan, who is the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

On being asked why no photos of Imran Khan have been released since his incarceration, he said, “Imran Khan is so popular that a single picture of him would change the entire scenario of Pakistan. The ruling dispensation in Pakistan appears threatened.”

The comments of the Pakistani Senator comes days after Imran Khan's three sisters demanded an impartial probe into an alleged 'brutal' police assault on them and supporters of the jailed Pakistani former prime minister outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi last week.

“...The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan's family, and his lawyers are not being allowed to meet him. This is a complete violation of human rights, and he is being forced to work on their terms...We have been given a guarantee that he is fine and is currently lodged in Adiala jail,” the Pakistani Senator further told ANI on Saturday.

How did rumours about Imran Khan's death start? Recent reports circulating on social media claim that the former Pakistani prime minister has been kept in isolation for 22 days, with no family visits allowed in the past three weeks despite court orders. Some unverified posts also alleged that Khan's final rites will be held in Rawalpindi tomorrow, though no official confirmation was issued.

On Wednesday, 26 November, Khan's sisters wrote a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, claiming that the violence inflicted on them was “brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation", reported news wire PTI.

What Imran Khan's sisters said? Noreen Niazi – one among the three sisters of Imran Khan who wrote to Punjab police chief – criticised the Pakistan government, claiming police in the country have been given a free hand to deal with those supporting Imran Khan.

Niazi alleged that police have been allowed to "beat up" people, including children, women, and the elderly, without the fear of facing any consequences.