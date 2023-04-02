Imran Khan reveals Pakistan's former army chief sought 'friendly ties' with India, says 'Gen Bajwa put pressure on me...1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Ties between India and Pakistan have long been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism. Their relationship deteriorated further in 2019 after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the State into two UTs.
India-Pakistan ties may have improved in recent years if former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had had his way. Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed that the former army chief had pressurised him to develop friendly ties with the neighbouring nation when they were at the helm of affairs.
