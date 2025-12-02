Unrest in Pakistan- PTI stages big protests as Islamabad, Rawalpindi slap curfew amid Imran Khan row

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a major wave of demonstrations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday, protesting what it alleges are unlawful restrictions on access to former Prime Minister Imran Khan inside Adiala Jail.

Why is PTI launching protests outside Adiala Jail and the Islamabad High Court? PTI leaders say they have been repeatedly denied permission to meet their incarcerated founding chairman, prompting the party to organise demonstrations outside both Adiala Jail and the Islamabad High Court (IHC). According to Dawn, the plan was finalised despite the authorities enforcing fresh curbs on public assembly.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser told the publication that lawmakers from both houses of parliament would begin their protest outside the IHC before moving towards the jail.

“It has been decided to hold protests because IHC has failed to implement its order and the Adiala jail administration is not willing to implement the court orders,” Qaiser said.

Qaiser added that he would address a public gathering in Quetta on Tuesday, while advocate Gohar Ali Khan and other senior PTI figures would lead demonstrations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

What restrictions have authorities imposed on public gatherings? The PTI protests will unfold under a sweeping ban on public gatherings, implemented by both local and federal Pakistani authorities.

The Rawalpindi district administration issued a three-day ban, effective Monday, while Islamabad’s administration imposed a two-month prohibition starting from 18 November.

The move has been criticised by PTI as an attempt to suppress political opposition and prevent supporters from drawing attention to what they describe as a violation of Imran Khan’s fundamental rights.

What is PTI alleging about Imran Khan’s treatment in jail? PTI maintains that Imran Khan’s family members and senior party leaders have been denied access to him for several weeks. The party alleges this amounts to a serious violation of both human rights and judicial orders.

Qaiser claimed that a parliamentary committee has also demanded Khan’s release, arguing that the administration is “committing a human rights violation by stopping the former prime minister from meeting his family members”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi staged a sit-in last week outside Adiala Jail after reportedly being barred from meeting Khan for the eighth consecutive attempt.