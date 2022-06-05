Pakistan's security agencies have been put on high alert in Islamabad as rumours are rife that a plot is being hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the Islamabad Police, "In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert".

Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala with Section 144 imposed in Islamabad.

Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan said that if anything happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the act will be treated as an attack on Pakistan.

"Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as an attack on Pakistan. The response will be aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda claimed that there was a conspiracy developed to assassinate the former Pakistani PM over his refusal to "sell the country".

Vawda said that Khan was advised to use bulletproof glasses during his rally at Islamabad's Parade ground.