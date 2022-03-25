Imran Khan’s fall from grace is his own fault

In large measure, he has only himself to blame. Khan has been caught up in his own rhetoric. He stormed into office promising to build an Islamist welfare state, not a reform-minded and growth-focused modern economy. For decades, he had targeted the United States and the West as the source of Pakistan’s problems and he did not tone down that rhetoric in office. He insisted that every other political leader was corrupt and, in Trumpian fashion, that he alone could fix Pakistan.