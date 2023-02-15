Imran Khan's home-to-office travel cost 5 times higher than shelter homes budget
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's travelling cost ₹131.94 million in 2019, ₹143.55 million in 2020, ₹123.8 million in 2021 and ₹35.14 million from January to March 2022.
Documents show that Imran Khan's travel costs from his residence (Banigala) to the Prime Minister House are over five times higher than the total expenditure of Panahgahs (shelter homes) which were projected as trademark project to show how much he cares for the poor, The News International newspaper reported.
