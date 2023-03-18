Imran Khan's Lahore house becomes battleground as police launch raid amidst tear gas shelling-10 updates2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 03:36 PM IST
- Imran Khan has left for Islamabad to appear in court. Meanwhile the Punjab government in Pakistan and the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have consented to let police search the ex-PM's Zaman Park residence
Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Islamabad in order to appear in court on Saturday. Meanwhile the Pakistan Police has entered the premises of the Khan's property in Lahore.
