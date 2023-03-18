Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Islamabad in order to appear in court on Saturday. Meanwhile the Pakistan Police has entered the premises of the Khan's property in Lahore.

Khan had taken to Twitter to announce about his fear of getting arrested, as he left for Islamabad. Further he also expressed fear that his wife was at the property, where Pakistan Police has now entered.

The ousted prime minister, decrying the police operation, tweeted: “(As I left for Islamabad to attend Toshakhana hearing) meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone."

Here are ten big points to this story

-Over 10,000 policemen launched a major operation at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of workers of his party

-The police personnel removed barricades from the entrance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief's residence and removed all camps the PTI activists had erected to protect their leader.

-Senior police officer Suhail Sukhera said that inside the sprawling residence, illegal structures were erected to shelter those who have been involved in attacks on police that have injured dozens of officers, reported AP.

-Some 4,000 security officials including elite police commandos, anti-terrorism squads and paramilitary rangers have been deployed around Islamabad with hospitals put on high alert

-The Pakistan Police had faced several failed attempts to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former cricketer Imran Khan.

-Attempts to arrest Imran Khan who is now woven in a spate of legal challenges, resulted in severe clashes between the police and Khan's supporters

-Imran Khan before leaving for Islamabad had informed Reuters that he has formed a committee to lead his party if he is arrested.

-Khan had been holed up at his home in Lahore since Tuesday, after failing to appear at an earlier hearing in the case. His supporters hurled stones and clashed with baton-wielding police for two days to protect the former premier from arrest.

-Imran Khan has been accused in the Toshakhana case. He has been accused of selling state gifts while in office and concealing assets. Khan, now the opposition leader, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April

-Pakistan is in the grip of a stark economic downturn, risking default if help cannot be secured from the International Monetary Fund.