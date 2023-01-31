Imran Khan's lavish helicopter rides cost struggling Pakistan ₹1 billion: Report1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:09 AM IST
- Pakistan's Imran Khan's lavish chopper rides: As per the report, the VVIP helicopter rides were carried out on the instructions of the Prime Minister's Office from 2019 to 2021
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has come under scrutiny for his helicopter rides. This report comes at a time when the nation is gripped by a major economic crisis, with the rupee plummeting, inflation soaring.
