A court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Monday rejected a petition filed by Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan against the suspension of his non-bailable warrant in the Toshakhana case.
A court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Monday rejected a petition filed by Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan against the suspension of his non-bailable warrant in the Toshakhana case.
Further Pakistan TV stations have been banned from broadcasting speeches by former prime minister Imran Khan, the state media watchdog said, the latest hurdle facing the politician as he campaigns for early elections.
Further Pakistan TV stations have been banned from broadcasting speeches by former prime minister Imran Khan, the state media watchdog said, the latest hurdle facing the politician as he campaigns for early elections.
The cricketer turned politician has been pressurizing the government for early elections since he was ousted last year. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to complete his term till August this year.
The cricketer turned politician has been pressurizing the government for early elections since he was ousted last year. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to complete his term till August this year.
These developments come after the former prime minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dodged getting arrested on Sunday, when the Pakistan Police had reached his residence but returned with assurance of Khan turning up in court on Monday for the Toshakhana case.
These developments come after the former prime minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dodged getting arrested on Sunday, when the Pakistan Police had reached his residence but returned with assurance of Khan turning up in court on Monday for the Toshakhana case.
Khan, who has drawn tens of thousands to his rallies, a 70-year-old former cricketing superstar, has been tangled in a slew of elaborate legal cases, a frequent fixture in Pakistan's mudslinging politics.
Khan, who has drawn tens of thousands to his rallies, a 70-year-old former cricketing superstar, has been tangled in a slew of elaborate legal cases, a frequent fixture in Pakistan's mudslinging politics.
Here are the latest development
Here are the latest development
-The PTI leader was addressed his party workers and followers while police waited outside to arrest him
-The PTI leader was addressed his party workers and followers while police waited outside to arrest him
-The Pakistan Police on Sunday returned empty handed after Khan's lawyers assured them that Khan would arrive at court on Monday
-The Pakistan Police on Sunday returned empty handed after Khan's lawyers assured them that Khan would arrive at court on Monday
Imran Khan live speeches, re-runs banned
Late Sunday, as police attempted to arrest Khan in connection with a corruption case, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned his live speeches and reruns with immediate effect.
Imran Khan live speeches, re-runs banned
Late Sunday, as police attempted to arrest Khan in connection with a corruption case, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned his live speeches and reruns with immediate effect.
The order came after Khan addressed hundreds of supporters outside his house. "I am being summoned in fake cases and the nation should know about them," he said.
The order came after Khan addressed hundreds of supporters outside his house. "I am being summoned in fake cases and the nation should know about them," he said.
"It will be a bad omen for the country if the nation does not stand against the corrupt rulers."
"It will be a bad omen for the country if the nation does not stand against the corrupt rulers."
PEMRA said he was "levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech... against state institutions and officers" which are "likely to disturb public peace".
PEMRA said he was "levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech... against state institutions and officers" which are "likely to disturb public peace".
Hours after the notice, PEMRA also suspended private TV station ARY News, which backs Khan.
Hours after the notice, PEMRA also suspended private TV station ARY News, which backs Khan.
Imran Khan seeks suspension of arrest warrant
-On Monday lawyers appearing for Imran Khan at the Islamabad Court sought a suspension of arrest warrant against the former cricketing legend in the Toshakhana case
Imran Khan seeks suspension of arrest warrant
-On Monday lawyers appearing for Imran Khan at the Islamabad Court sought a suspension of arrest warrant against the former cricketing legend in the Toshakhana case
-The Pakistani court Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of the non-bailable warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana case.
-The Pakistani court Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of the non-bailable warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana case.
-The arrest warrant was issued last week after Khan did not appear multiple times in a hearing for a complaint over his failure to declare his assets.
-The arrest warrant was issued last week after Khan did not appear multiple times in a hearing for a complaint over his failure to declare his assets.
Allegations against Imran Khan
-Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit
Allegations against Imran Khan
-Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit
-In his assets declarations, he is accused of concealing details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana - a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.
-In his assets declarations, he is accused of concealing details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana - a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.
-The Election Commission had disqualified the former cricket star in October for allegedly hiding money earned from selling state gifts that he received when he was prime minister. The next hearing is scheduled for March 7.
-The Election Commission had disqualified the former cricket star in October for allegedly hiding money earned from selling state gifts that he received when he was prime minister. The next hearing is scheduled for March 7.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.