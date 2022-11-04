Imran Khan says 'was hit by 4 bullets, already knew about assassination attempt'2 min read . 09:04 PM IST
A day after being attacked during at rally in Wazirabad, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said the he already came to know about the attacks a day before.
Addressing the media, he said, "I already came to know a day before that there will be an attack on me."
Adding more, he said, "I'll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before (the attack) that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me."
Khan lashed out at the PML-N and the PPP during his address and said that the two parties committed massive corruption and caused an increase in the country's loans, reported The Dawn.
"People voted for me because they were fed up of them (but) the establishment decides that the time has now come to change and brings them back," Khan said, adding, "This time, they were shocked that the people did not go along with those stealing for the past 40 years."
On 3 November, Imran Khan was attacked by a gunman, and was shot four times in leg. He was immediately rushed to the Lahore-based hospital.
Describing the attack, Khan said that he was on the container when a "burst of bullets" was directed at him, causing him to get shot in the leg and fall down.
He also named people who allegedly plotted his assassination. Khan said that three others, separate from the ones who he had named in a tape stashed abroad, had plotted to kill him.
“How did I find out? Insiders told me. The day before Wazirabad, they made the plan to kill me as they saw the number of people increasing using the script of religious extremism."
He said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Major General Faisal plotted to kill him.
The former PM vowed to take to the streets once again after recovering from the attack on his life. He asserted that he did not care about his life and refused to remain under the "slavery of these thieves".
"As soon as I get well, I will give the call for the Islamabad and come out onto the streets," he said, adding that Pakistan "wasn't made for slavery", The Dawn quoted.
