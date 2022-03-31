Imran Khan says won't bow down in his addresses to Pakistan; 10 key highlights

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his media address on Thursday claimed that a foreign nation sent a message stating that he needs to be removed else the country will suffer consequences. The PM addressed the nation after a no-confidence motion was released against him and his government. He said the country has reached a defining moment in history and that he will not bow down. The PM has ruled out resignation before no-trust and has said that he never accepted defeat.

69-year-old Khan had cancelled his speech on Wednesday.

Khan claims that "a foreign nation sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Imran Khan needs to be removed else Pakistan will suffer consequences," ANI reported.

In his televised address, Khan stated that Pakistan has reached a defining moment in history. He added, "I won't bow down, and won't let our people crawl like ants."

The cricketer-turned-politician shared that as a child he remembered Pakistan rising to the top. He highlighted that South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did we progress, Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. The Middle East used to come to our universities. Adding, he said, "I've seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted."

Khan mentioned that he is from the first generation that was born in a free country.

Khan reiterated that Pakistan's foreign policy should be for Pakistan's people.

"When I joined politics, I had three aims - to ensure justice, humanity, and self-reliance," Khan said in a PTI tweet.

Here are 10 key points to know:

1. In his address, Khan spoke about a threat memo that he received on March 7. He mentioned the US before fumbling and calling the threat memo from a foreign country. He revealed that under the memo, the foreign country stated that they will forgive Pakistan if he loses in the no-trust move, if not then the country will face difficult times.

2. The former Pakistan cricket team captain, and his government are facing criticism over his performance for the country. He has been criticized for his management of the country's economy, high inflation, and mounting deficits.

3. Khan lost a majority in Parliament on Wednesday after its key ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) exited his government's coalition.

4. This led to oppositions seeking an immediate vote on a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Pakistan’s National Assembly session adjourned till Sunday.

5. Khan who is also the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), addressed the nation where he spoke about the no-confidence motion, foreign country conspiracy against his government, and Pakistan's growth among others.

6. As per the constitution, in Pakistan, a prime minister is elected after a majority of the National Assembly. The lower house has about 342 members.

7. Under the constitution, a candidate needs a majority of legislators, 172 or more, for becoming prime minister. The same number is applicable for passing a no-confidence vote.

8. The Pakistan PM still has the opportunity to escape from the no-confidence vote even if his government gets fewer votes than the opposition. But the key would be that the latter also does not get the needed 172 votes.

9. On Thursday, Pakistan's PM also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) which is the highest forum for discussion on security issues amidst a no-confidence motion.

10. The vote on the no-confidence motion has been deferred on April 3.

