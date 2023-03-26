Imran Khan shares 10 point economic recovery plan for Pakistan as inflation surges 47%2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Pakistan right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami party chief Sirajul Haq has said that the tussle between the ruling coalition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could result in the imposition of a martial law in the country.
Political unrest continued in Pakistan this week with former Prime Minister Imran Khan leading a massive rally in Lahore and the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami suggesting that martial law could soon be imposed in the country. Meanwhile, the country's economic crisis continues to worsen, with inflation standing at 47% year on year for the week that ended on March 22.
