Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehvbaz Sharirf has blamed his predecessor Imran Khan for the economic conditions in the country claiming that Khan's corruption and bad governance were the root cause of the problem.

The Pakistan PM also blamed Khan for destroying the system for his political gains and violating the IMF conditions over the no-confidence motion. He also claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief destabilized relations with key allies and friendly countries.

PM Sharif also noted that he was questioned by everyone on why he took power when the economy of the country was ruined by the previous PTI government, ARY News reported.

The Pakistani Prime Minister also blamed Khan for May 9 incidents, arguing that the attacks were planned for over a year with an evil attempt and intention to instigate a coup in the army. Sharif described the incident as a conspiracy against Pakistan within Pakistan and said the incidents had exposed the PTI chief before the country.

Last month, Pakistan's DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had also described the May 9 incidents as a conspiracy against Pakistan, saying that what the enemies couldn't do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators had done.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on 9 May, sparking protests by his supporters and subsequent attacks on Pakistani military and government installations. Supporters of Khan's PTI party vandalised more than 20 military and government installations, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Imran Khan came to power via rigged elections: Pakistan PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday alleged that Imran Khan's PTI had come to power in 2018 through a rigged election. He argued that the general public would avenge the 2018 rigging by defeating the 'political masquerades' of Imran Khan's PTI in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of several development projects in Faisalabad, PM Sharif said that the people of Faisalabad would support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates and help defeat Khan's PTI.

