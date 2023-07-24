'Imran Khan responsible for economic crisis in Pakistan' says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blames former PM Imran Khan for the country's economic conditions, corruption, and bad governance. He also accuses Khan of destabilizing relations with allies and orchestrating the May 9 attacks.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehvbaz Sharirf has blamed his predecessor Imran Khan for the economic conditions in the country claiming that Khan's corruption and bad governance were the root cause of the problem.
