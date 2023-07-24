Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on 9 May, sparking protests by his supporters and subsequent attacks on Pakistani military and government installations. Supporters of Khan's PTI party vandalised more than 20 military and government installations, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

