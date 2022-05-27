Imran Khan slams Pakistan govt over hike in petrol, diesel prices; praises India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pakistan on Thursday raised the prices of petroleum products by PKR 30 per litre
The price of petrol will be at PKR 179.86, diesel at PKR 174.15 in Pakistan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at the incumbent government for raising petrol and diesel prices by PKR 30 per litre.
Calling Shehbaz Sharif's regime 'insensitive' Khan criticised the Pakistan government for not pursuing the deal made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party with Russia for 30% cheaper oil.
Imran Khan then praised India, saying strategic ally of the US has managed to reduce fuel prices by PKR 25 per litre by buying cheaper oil from Russia.
Khan took to Twitter and wrote about the incessant fuel price hike. He wrote, "Nation starting to pay price for Imported govt's subservience before foreign masters with 20% / Rs30 per litre hike in petrol & diesel prices - the highest single price hike in our history. The incompetent & insensitive Govt has not pursued our deal with Russia for 30% cheaper oil".
Lauding India's strategy for buying oil from Russia, Khan wrote, "In contrast, India, strategic ally of US, has managed to reduce fuel prices by Pkr 25 per litre by buying cheaper oil from Russia. Now our nation will suffer another massive dose of inflation at the hands of this cabal of crooks".
Pakistan on Thursday raised the prices of petroleum products by PKR 30 per litre, stating that the decision was taken to ensure the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.