Imran Khan supporters battle Pakistan police out to arrest him3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Pakistani police clashed with Imran Khan supporters outside the former premier’s home as security officials tried to arrest him for the second time, deepening a political crisis that’s overshadowing the nation’s economic turmoil.
Pakistani police clashed with Imran Khan supporters outside the former premier’s home as security officials tried to arrest him for the second time, deepening a political crisis that’s overshadowing the nation’s economic turmoil.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×