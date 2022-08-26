The court accepted the pre-arrest bail till September 1 against surety bonds worth ₹100,000. The PTI head had moved his bail petition through his lawyer Dr Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari, Advocate and when the reporters emphasized Imran Khan made a statement about the situation, Imran only uttered one sentence, "I am very dangerous." Afterwards, he said, "They are trying to arrest the head of the largest party of the country in this case." He contended that Pakistan was being mocked all over the world at this time. He accused the government of trying to score a "technical knockout" against him, the report said.

