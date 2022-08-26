The court accepted the pre-arrest bail till September 1 against surety bonds worth ₹100,000 and the PTI head had moved Imran Khan's bail petition
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently facing terrorism charges, went bombastic on the ruling government with his words and threatened the ruling coalition saying, "I am very dangerous." Notably, this threat by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan came when he was speaking to the media at the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad where he was present in regards to the extenstion of his pre-arrest bail which the court granted till September 1, according to news agency ANI report.
"I am very dangerous", said Imran Khan, reported The New International, while making a furious commentary over the troubled situation, and said the people who are taking decisions or finalizing them should think about the country. A terrorism case was filed against Imran Khan for giving threatening remarks about a woman additional sessions judge.
The court accepted the pre-arrest bail till September 1 against surety bonds worth ₹100,000. The PTI head had moved his bail petition through his lawyer Dr Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari, Advocate and when the reporters emphasized Imran Khan made a statement about the situation, Imran only uttered one sentence, "I am very dangerous." Afterwards, he said, "They are trying to arrest the head of the largest party of the country in this case." He contended that Pakistan was being mocked all over the world at this time. He accused the government of trying to score a "technical knockout" against him, the report said.
Meanwhile, the police on Thursday registered a terrorism case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah after he threatened the government officials to kill their children and said that Pakistan's court and its judiciary will not help them. The case was filed by a citizen in the Industrial Area Police Station of Gujrat. The police registered a case of terrorism and interference in government matters against Sanaullah, reported Geo News. According to the first information report (FIR), the interior minister threatened the government officials to kill their children and said that Pakistan's court and its judiciary will not help them.
