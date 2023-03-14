Imran Khan to be arrested soon? Pakistan police gheraos his residence. Details here2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:22 PM IST
- According to Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari, officials had gathered outside Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park with the intention of arresting him due to outstanding warrants.
Armoured police vehicles were observed outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's residence in Lahore on Tuesday, as reported by local media.
