Armoured police vehicles were observed outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's residence in Lahore on Tuesday, as reported by local media.

This comes after a day when the Islamabad court issued directives to arrest the cricketer-turned-politician.

The Dawn newspaper reported that there was a significant police presence outside the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park, and a senior Islamabad police official stated that the police were planning to arrest him.

ایچیسن کالج اور زمان پارک کے بیرئیر کے پاس پولیس کی نفری واٹر کینن اور آنسو گیس کے ساتھ پہنچ گئی ہے



تمام کارکنان جلد از جلد زمان پارک پہنچیں #زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/LvBTi2cLv1 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 14, 2023

The correspondent of the Dawn newspaper reported that Mall Road was blocked due to the gathering of a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers outside Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park. As the police approached the residence in an armoured vehicle, they dispersed PTI supporters using water cannons and tear gas. The police were also faced with stones being thrown by Khan's supporters.

According to Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari, officials had gathered outside Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park with the intention of arresting him due to outstanding warrants. Bukhari made this statement while speaking to reporters.

However, the police declined to give further information about the case in which the police had acted against Imran Khan, stating that they were aware of the case but would not discuss the details. This was reported by a Pakistan daily.

The court had directed the police to present the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief in court by March 18, as he had persistently skipped hearings.

When asked about whether the police is willing to take action, Bukhari said, "Yes of course, if someone takes the law into their hands then we will act in accordance with the law."

PTI's Farrukh Habib shared footage of officials outside Zaman Park, expressing concern for Imran Khan's safety. He accused the authorities of creating situations behind the scenes to carry out another attempt on the ex-premier's life.