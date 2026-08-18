Imran Khan to be shifted to hospital from jail amid health concerns, Pakistan SC orders govt

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be shifted to the hospital from jail amid rising concerns about his health, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the government on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August 2023, in a string of cases that he says were politically driven following his ouster in 2022.

His sons have repeatedly expressed concern regarding his deteriorating health last year, with their lawyers saying Imran Khan had lost significant vision in his right eye while in prison.

In February this year, his lawyer informed the Supreme Court that Khan had lost 85% vision in his right eye and “has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye”.

On the same day, Khan's sons, Kasim (26) and Sulaiman (29), spoke to their father over the phone for the first time since September last.

‘Move to hospital within 48 hours’ The Pakistan Supreme Court has directed Imran Khan to be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there until September 16, his spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha said in an X post.

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“It's a very welcome order, and we wish it had happened sooner so his eye and general health would not have deteriorated this much,” news agency Reuters quoted PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari as saying. “He should remain in the hospital until all doctors are satisfied.”

Why is Imran Khan in jail? Since he lost power in a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced a long list of criminal cases since his removal from office in 2022, ranging from corruption and alleged misuse of state gifts to charges linked to protests and attacks on military installations.

However, not all the cases have resulted in convictions, and some of his earlier convictions have since been overturned or suspended. Khan and his PTI party have consistently denied wrongdoing and described several of the prosecutions as politically motivated.

According to a report by The Guardian, he is facing over 100 cases.

Khan's current imprisonment is primarily tied to the 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case, with the separate Toshakhana-2 conviction adding another lengthy sentence that is being challenged on appeal.

His earlier 10-year cypher conviction and seven-year Iddat conviction were overturned, while his earlier Toshakhana sentence was suspended. His legal team continues to challenge the convictions that remain in force.

Cricket greats from around the world, including from across the border in India, demanded better treatment for him in February, expressing “deep concern” about his prison conditions.

PTI won power in 2018 and retains a large support base across key provinces. But it was stripped of its election symbol ahead of the 2024 vote, forcing its candidates to run as independents.