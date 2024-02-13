Imran Khan's party to form next govt in Pakistan? PTI open to alliance with Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen: 10 things to know
Days after the voters of Pakistan delivered a fractured mandate, suspense continues on the formation of the next government in the country. As Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) delay the formation of a coalition government, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is making some headway as they are seeking an alliance with Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen and Jamaat-i-Islami.