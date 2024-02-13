Days after the voters of Pakistan delivered a fractured mandate, suspense continues on the formation of the next government in the country. As Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) delay the formation of a coalition government, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is making some headway as they are seeking an alliance with Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen and Jamaat-i-Islami.

PTI's spokesperson Rauf Hasan claimed that as the single largest party, its leaders should be invited to form the government. Notably, PTI-backed candidates are not in a position to form a government unless they come into an alliance with a recognized party in Pakistan.

Pakistan Elections 2024: 10 things to know

1. Rauf Hasan said that Imran Khan has agreed to a coalition between PTI and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen in the Centre and Punjab while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI will form a government with Jamaat-i-Islami.

2. “Imran has a clear message that formation of a government is the right of who had won the elections," Rauf Hasan was quoted as saying by Pakistan's news outlet Dawn.

3. He added that Imran Khan has asked the “power wielders" to introspect their actions, in an indirect jibe at the Army establishment of Pakistan.

4. The independent candidates, largely supported by Khan's PTI, secured victory in 101 constituencies within the 266-member National Assembly. Following the inclusion of certain independents into the party, PML-N's overall count stands at 80 seats.

5. The Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's PPP won 54 seats while candidates of Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen won 17 seats in the general elections.

6. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday addressed a press conference and said that his party is ready to support the next government of Pakistan without taking any ministries.

7. “The PPP has decided that we are unable or not in a position to join the federal government ourselves, nor are we interested in taking ministries in such a setup. We also don’t want to see political chaos in the country," Pakistan news outlet Dawn quoted the PPP leader as saying.

8. While asking for the Presidential post for his father Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan is in a huge crisis and only his father can douse this fire.

9. “And I am not saying this because he is my father. I am saying this because the country is in a huge crisis at the moment and if anyone has the ability to douse this fire, it is Asif Ali Zardari," he asserted.

10. A court in Pakistan on Tuesday rejected 30 pleas filed by PTI-backed candidates challenging the election results in their constituencies.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!