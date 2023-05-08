Imran Khan used every tactic against me but… : Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and country's former PM Imran Khan calling him a "liar" and “cunning person".
Speaking to The Express Tribune, Sharif said, the narrative made against him by the PTI government was on the basis of lies. He also pointed out attempt was made to collect evidence against him in New Zealand and other nations.
“My victory in the case is the victory of all of Pakistan," he said adding, “Imran Khan used every tactic against me, however, he failed in it." His statement came while speaking to journalists in London where he attended the coronation of King Charles III.
The prime minister also called former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar an agent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Sharif said that Nisar worked as an activist and an agent of the Imran Khan-led party during his tenure as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, reported Geo News.
Shehbaz Sharif said that Saqib Nisar had played a key role in the disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on completely baseless and false allegations, as per the Geo News report. He said that Saqib Nisar ran a vindictive campaign against the PML-N in order to bring Imran Khan into power through a rigged election he presided over.
He said the ex-top judge of the apex court used suo motu notices for his personal and political interests and not for the public interest, Geo News reported. He said that the audio leak of the former CJP's son Najam Saqib showcases that there was a conspiracy to bring Imran Khan to power in which Saqib Nisar was involved.
