Bilawal Bhutto vs Shehbaz Sharif: PPP, PML-N agree to tackle political instability | 10 points on Pakistan poll results
Pakistan's political parties are in a deadlock over forming a new government after no clear majority was won in the National Assembly.
Pakistan is facing a deadlock with key political parties mulling options to form a new government in the crisis-hit country. Neither Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) nor Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won a clear majority in the 336-member National Assembly.