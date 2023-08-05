A high alert has been sounded in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid apprehensions that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters will charge into the streets following the court verdict in the Toshakhana case which led to his arrest.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was pronounced guilty in a case pertaining to the sale of a range of expensive state gifts when Imran Khan was in power. After the verdict, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence.

Imran Khan was also sentenced to three years in jail. His last arrest in May 2023 from an Islamabad court premises had resulted in protests and violence across the country.

Police said, “All officers have been directed to remain in their respective areas and checking enhanced in all areas of the federal capital." A security alert has also been declared within and outside Adiala jail, according to reports.

Police personnel have been deployed at key roads of Rawalpindi. Police authorities have asked subordinates to keep vigil over the situation. Imran Khan is likely to be taken to Adiala Jail after his arrest in Lahore. For now, Imran Khan has been kept at an undisclosed location.

THE CASE

A Pakistan district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on the PTI chief.

In a pre-recorded statement later on, Imran Khan asked his supporters to protest peacefully.

Meanwhile, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called the court's verdict "politically motivated" and "state-sanctioned." He said, "PTI will use its right to challenge the decision by knocking on the doors of the higher judiciary."

