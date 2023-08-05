Imran Khan's arrest: High-alert in Islamabad, Rawalpindi; 10 PTI workers arrested for protesting1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 08:06 PM IST
The decision comes after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence soon after a court found him guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years
A high alert has been sounded in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid apprehensions that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters will charge into the streets following the court verdict in the Toshakhana case which led to his arrest.
