Imran Khan's isolation in jail: Family seeks ‘proof of life’ amid massive PTI protests — what we know so far

Concerns regarding the safety and health status of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan are intensifying, prompting his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to announce widespread protests.

For more than three weeks, Imran Khan’s family and PTI leaders have been attempting to meet the imprisoned leader, but their requests have reportedly gone unanswered. This has fuelled growing speculation that the cricketer-turned-politician might be dead.

Protests and security measures In response to the growing worries over the PTI founder's condition in Adiala Jail, party members have scheduled demonstrations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Sohail Afridi announced a major protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and a demonstration outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The KP CM also called on all PTI members to immediately mobilize to Islamabad and later gather near Adiala Jail.

Furthermore, all PTI parliamentarians plan to stage a protest at the IHC before the chief justice on Tuesday.

“This is blatant contempt of court. We will hold a protest at the IHC,” Afridi said.

In anticipation of these large-scale gatherings, authorities moved to restrict public assembly. Section 144, which bans public gatherings, was imposed across Islamabad and Rawalpindi. This comes despite existing restrictions on public assembly that have been in place since 18 November.

The Rawalpindi deputy commissioner’s office confirmed the imposition of Section 144 from 1 December to 3 December.

Claims of solitary confinement A central point of contention is Khan's alleged isolation.

PTI leader Sohail Afridi claimed that Imran Khan has been held in "complete isolation" since 4 November.

He also stated that Khan’s sisters, senior party figures, legal counsel, and even personal doctors have been prevented from meeting him, effectively placing him in solitary confinement.

Khan’s family asserts that court-ordered prison visits remain blocked.

Family demands ‘proof of life’ The lack of verifiable communication has fuelled intense speculation on social media, including unfounded rumours about Khan’s death in custody, prompting family and party leaders to urgently demand "proof of life."

Khan's sons further amplified these fears, alleging that authorities may be concealing "something irreversible" about their 73-year-old father's condition. Kasim Khan noted that the family has had no direct or verified contact with the former premier for more than three weeks, despite a judicial order mandating weekly meetings.

"Not knowing whether your father is safe, injured or even alive is a form of psychological torture," he said in written remarks, adding that there had been no independently confirmed communication for a couple of months.

The family is also seeking immediate access for Khan's personal physician, who has not been allowed to examine him for over a year.

Speculation also mounted following reports that Khan could be transferred to a higher-security facility, a move the family believes would further restrict interaction.

In contrast to the family’s concerns, Pakistani officials have dismissed the rumours surrounding Khan’s health and safety. Rana Sanaullah, adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, and senior PTI figures reportedly stated that Imran Khan was "fine and nothing is wrong with him," reported Dawn.

Separately, a jail official informed Reuters that Khan was in good health and indicated they were unaware of any plans for a prison transfer.