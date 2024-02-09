Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday said that “unprecedented voter turnout" stunned the entire system and attempts were being made to “alter" the poll results.

Counting of votes began following the conclusion of the polling in an election marred by a crackdown on Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, sporadic violence and connectivity issues after the government suspended mobile and internet services to foil terror attacks. The former cricketer-turned-politician's party has said that "unprecedented voter turnout" has stunned the nation.

Despite polling concluding at 5 pm in the general elections, the nation is waiting for the results.

State TV, private channels, and local media initiated the process of announcing results. However, progress has been slow, with results from certain constituencies in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa still pending, the Express Tribune reported. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed concerns and reservations regarding this delay.

Khan's PTI has alleged that election results are now being withheld “fearing the historic victory" of the party.