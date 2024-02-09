Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday said that “unprecedented voter turnout" stunned the entire system and attempts were being made to “alter" the poll results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Counting of votes began following the conclusion of the polling in an election marred by a crackdown on Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, sporadic violence and connectivity issues after the government suspended mobile and internet services to foil terror attacks. The former cricketer-turned-politician's party has said that "unprecedented voter turnout" has stunned the nation.

Despite polling concluding at 5 pm in the general elections, the nation is waiting for the results.

State TV, private channels, and local media initiated the process of announcing results. However, progress has been slow, with results from certain constituencies in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa still pending, the Express Tribune reported. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed concerns and reservations regarding this delay.

Khan's PTI has alleged that election results are now being withheld “fearing the historic victory" of the party.

In another post, the party wrote on X, "Semabia Tahir from NA-57 expresses serious concern regarding the election result"

The PTI has said its supporters have “shocked and worried the entire system with the historic turnout" during the general elections in 2024.

In a post on X, the party appealed to the voters to head to their respective polling stations to prevent the alleged manipulation of election results.

"Pakistanis protect your vote, go to your polling stations, RO offices and stop manipulation of results," it said.

Meanwhile, at least 12 people, including ten security personnel, were killed and 39 others injured in 51 terrorist attacks that took place in Pakistan amid the casting of votes for the general elections on Thursday, The News International reported.

The Pakistan-based daily, quoting the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported, "Despite 51 cowardly terrorist attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and security across Pakistan."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

