Imran Khan's sons — Kasim and Sulaiman — worried about father's health, seek Pakistan return to meet ex-PM

Imran Khan's sons who live in London fear for their father's health. Concerned over the deteriorating condition of Imran Khan's health in Pakistan's Adiala Jail, they are seeking permission from the authorities to visit their father, who is imprisoned in Shehbaz Sharif-helmed country, Reuters reported.

This development comes almost a week after reports emerged that the former Pakistan prime minister lost significant vision in his right eye while in custody in Rawalpindi prison. It's been almost two years since the World Cup-winning former Pakistan cricket team captain was imprisoned by authorities in August 2023. The former cricket star turned politician is currently serving a 14-year sentence for corruption, but he alleges that the charges are politically motivated.

On 12 February, Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar informed the Supreme Court that the 73-year-old lost 85% vision in his right eye and "has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye," Reuters reported. On the same day, Imran Khan's sons Kasim, aged 26, and Sulaiman, aged 29, spoke to their father over the phone for the first time since September.

However, a medical board on Monday claimed that the swelling had subsided after treatment and his vision had improved. In an interview with the news agency the duo said that they were uncertain about the medical report.

According to them, their father usually avoids discussions over health issues but this he expressed frustration during the call. Quoting their father's statement Imran Khan's sons said that he had been denied treatment for his eye for a few months.

'We've been away from him so long,' says Kasim Suggesting that his 'Abba' should be moved to a proper medical facility and have access to his private doctors, Kasim said, “It's hard not to feel low at times because we've been away from him so long.” Their immediate concern is their father's “freedom, abiding by correct human rights processes and also the rule of law and just ensuring that he's allowed a proper, fair trial.”

While the authorities claim that medical procedures are under way, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party blames it for neglect. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court sought details of his treatment. With some convictions suspended, other appeals pending, Imran Khan denies wrongdoing and calls the charges politically motivated.

Kasim and Sulaiman are Imran Khan's sons with former wife, British socialite and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith. They claim that they have not seen their father since November 2022 after he survived an assassination attempt.

Kasim and Sulaiman applied for visas last month but have not yet received a response. Over the delay in response in connection with visa request, Sulaiman said, “Maybe the establishment is worried that if we go and see him it would create more noise, and just more attention to his situation.”