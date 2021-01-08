Some administration officials as well as outside advisers to the president have begun discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment, according to a senior administration official and others familiar with the matter, as lawmakers in both parties have called on the cabinet to do so. The move would allow Mr. Pence to take over the duties of the president if cabinet officials deemed Mr. Trump unable to do his job. But it is widely viewed as unlikely to come to fruition, the people familiar with the discussions said, in part because the president has less than two weeks left in his term.