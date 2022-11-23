In a research presented at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, health experts have, for the first time, revealed how migraine affects a patient's brain.
A Migraine attack the can last from a few hours to several days, is more than a nasty headache where complete isolation and silence becomes the respite along with if required prescribed medicines. A migraine attack impairs the patient's ability to function, to concentrate at work or at study. Brain productivity diminishing is the most understood effect of a Migraine attack. The inability to make the brain perform can retain despite the migraine induced headache wearing off in.
The brain feels foggy even for a few days after the attack.
In a first, researchers have been able to identify how migraine affects the brain. Using ultra-high MRI, researchers from University of Southern California in Los Angeles found that perivascular spaces are unusually enlarged in people who experience migraine, according to Science Alert.
The perivascular spaces are fluid-filled structures around the brain's blood vessels, as per the National Library of Medicine of the US government. The latest findings suggest that some damage to small blood vessels of the brain could also occur as a result of Migraine attack.
Though the researchers are still trying to find out its link with migraine, they say the discovery could one day lead to new treatments for the chronic condition.
"In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant changes in the perivascular spaces of a brain region called the centrum semiovale. These changes have never been reported before," said study co-author Wilson Xu, a medical scientist at the University of Southern California.
"Although we didn't find any significant changes in the severity of white matter lesions in patients with and without migraine, these white matter lesions were significantly linked to the presence of enlarged perivascular spaces. This suggests that changes in perivascular spaces could lead to future development of more white matter lesions," he added.
