In a first, Facebook parent Meta explores a potential bond sale. Read here

The company has been using cash to repurchase stock, including $5.1 billion in the second quarter of this year. Meta had $24.3 billion available for buybacks as of June 30, according to its earnings release last week. “We still have a substantial amount remaining in the buyback program and we expect to continue to have buybacks as part of our capital allocation strategy going forward," Meta executive David Wehner said on a call with analysts on July 27. Meta shares rose 5% to $168.14 as of 12:08 p.m. in New York on Wednesday.

