In a first, GE buys out entire ad space of New York Times newspaper

In a first, GE buys out entire ad space of New York Times newspaper1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
The event was so special that top executives from both The Times and GE met at The Times’ flagship printing press in Queens to witness the event real-time
The New York Times printed a unique version of the newspaper on Tuesday that had advertisements featuring only one company - General Electric. In its 171-year history, this is the first time when a single advertiser bought out the entire ad space of the newspaper. The event was so special that top executives from both The Times and GE met at The Times’ flagship printing press in Queens to witness the event real-time.
Tweeting the same, GE said, This historic takeover, in collaboration with TBrandStudio, the content studio of nytadvertising, allowed us to bring the power of focus to the world
The partnership represents a shift at The Times in the last ten years from selling pages ad hoc to building big, interactive marketing campaigns for brands that are highly produced and can earn their own coverage, an Axios article said
The ads are from GE’s three companies: GE HealthCare, GE Aerospace and GE Vernova (energy).
Each new GE company is represented with its own set of ads that explains its focus through employee testimonials, statistics and purpose statements. For this, the company designed interactive ads that will take the readers through three science-based focus exercises.
One page guides readers through how to create a foldable paper airplane via a visual guide adapted from a book written by Ken Blackburn, a four-time Guinness World Record holder for time-keeping a paper airplane in flight, the Axiom article states
There is another crossword puzzle for the readers to solve. The puzzle has been designed by award-winning puzzle maker Brendan Emmett Quigley.
"From a media strategy standpoint, if you can create focus, you can talk about focus," said Laura Correnti, a partner at Giant Spoon. "For us this was really about singling GE out as the only message throughout the NYT ecosystem on this day."
Meanwhile, the paper was covered in a glossy GE-branded wrap that includes the logos for the three new GE companies. Plus, the campaign also includes desktop and mobile home page takeovers, an audio takeover of The Times’ flagship podcast “The Daily," sponsorship of the Times’ AM and PM newsletter briefings and digital section takeovers The Times’ opinion, business and DealBook sections.
The newspaper was delivered to 330,000 weekday print subscribers and were available on news stand
