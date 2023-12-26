In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for Pakistan general elections

In a first, a Hindu woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district has filed her nomination papers for a general seat in the upcoming polls in Pakistan that are scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024, to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saveera Parkash, who has officially submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in Buner, is optimistic about contesting the elections on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket.

Parkash is a 2022 graduate of Abbottabad International Medical College. She serves as the general secretary of the PPP women's wing in Buner, according to a report published by the news agency Dawn.

She highlighted her desire to work for the betterment of women, ensuring a safe environment and advocating for their rights. Parkash also emphasized the historical neglect and suppression of women in the development sector and aims to address these issues if elected.

In an interview with Dawn, Parkash spoke about her aspirations to follow in her father's footsteps, working for the area's underprivileged. She submitted her nomination papers on December 23, expressing hope that the senior leadership of the PPP would endorse her candidature.

Parkash, with a background in medicine, emphasized that her commitment to "serving humanity is in my blood." Her dream of becoming an elected legislator stems from her firsthand experiences with poor management and helplessness in government hospitals during her medical career.

A social media influencer from Buner, Imran Noshad Khan expressed his wholehearted endorsement of Saveera Parkash, irrespective of her political affiliation, as per Dawn reports.

He commended her for breaking stereotypes perpetuated by traditional patriarchy, emphasizing the significance of a woman stepping forward to contest elections in a region where it took 55 years since Buner merged with Pakistan.

