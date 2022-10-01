In a first, 'Mahatma Gandhi' makes special appearance at the United Nations

In a first, 'Mahatma Gandhi' makes special appearance at the United Nations3 min read . 12:14 PM IST
A hologram of Mahatma Gandhi delivered his ideas on education at an event to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence
A hologram of Mahatma Gandhi delivered his ideas on education at an event to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence
In a historic appearance, Mahatma Gandhi spoke at the United Nations about the importance of education as the international body observed the International Day of Non-Violence to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.
In a historic appearance, Mahatma Gandhi spoke at the United Nations about the importance of education as the international body observed the International Day of Non-Violence to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.
International Day of Non-Violence was established by the General Assembly resolution of June 2007. It is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".
International Day of Non-Violence was established by the General Assembly resolution of June 2007. It is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".
On the occassion,Gandhi's life-size hologram was displayed during a panel discussion held on Friday at the UN headquarters in New York. The event was organized by by India's Permanent Mission to the UN and the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP).
On the occassion,Gandhi's life-size hologram was displayed during a panel discussion held on Friday at the UN headquarters in New York. The event was organized by by India's Permanent Mission to the UN and the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP).
India's permanent representative to the UN Ambassdor Ruchira Kamboj shared the news on Twitter along with a picture of Gandhi's hologram at the UN, she wrote, "Join us today for 5th Ahinsa/#NonViolence Lecture in Commemoration of #InternationalDayOfNonviolence featuring life-size hologram of #MahatmaGandhi"
India's permanent representative to the UN Ambassdor Ruchira Kamboj shared the news on Twitter along with a picture of Gandhi's hologram at the UN, she wrote, "Join us today for 5th Ahinsa/#NonViolence Lecture in Commemoration of #InternationalDayOfNonviolence featuring life-size hologram of #MahatmaGandhi"
The official Twitter handle of Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations also shared the news along with a video of Gandhi's message at the UN, it wrote, "Coming up tomorrow, The Permanent Mission of India & @UNESCO_MGIEPare co-hosting the International Day of #NonViolence on September 30, 2022, at 3:00 PM EDT.Join us for a hologram show of Mahatma Gandhi. Know more"
The official Twitter handle of Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations also shared the news along with a video of Gandhi's message at the UN, it wrote, "Coming up tomorrow, The Permanent Mission of India & @UNESCO_MGIEPare co-hosting the International Day of #NonViolence on September 30, 2022, at 3:00 PM EDT.Join us for a hologram show of Mahatma Gandhi. Know more"
Anantha Duraiappah, director of the UNESCO MGIEP, moderated the discussion, which had as its theme "Education for Human Flourishing". India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, CEO of The King Center, Atlanta Bernice King and youth representative and digital education transformation champion Princess Hayu of Indonesia participated in the panel discussion.
Anantha Duraiappah, director of the UNESCO MGIEP, moderated the discussion, which had as its theme "Education for Human Flourishing". India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, CEO of The King Center, Atlanta Bernice King and youth representative and digital education transformation champion Princess Hayu of Indonesia participated in the panel discussion.
The hologram of Gandhi made three appearances during the course of panel discussion, giving his message about education in both standing and sitting posture.
The hologram of Gandhi made three appearances during the course of panel discussion, giving his message about education in both standing and sitting posture.
“Literacy is not the end of education or even the beginning. By education, I mean an all-around drawing out of the best in the child and the man, body, mind and spirit. By spiritual training, I mean education of the heart,"
“Literacy is not the end of education or even the beginning. By education, I mean an all-around drawing out of the best in the child and the man, body, mind and spirit. By spiritual training, I mean education of the heart,"
“We assess the value of education in the same manner as we assess the value of land or shares in the stock market. We want to provide only such education as would enable the student to earn more."
“We assess the value of education in the same manner as we assess the value of land or shares in the stock market. We want to provide only such education as would enable the student to earn more."
"We hardly give any thought to the improvement of the character of the educated. The schools and colleges are really a factory of turning out clerks for the government. On the contrary, real education consists in drawing the best out of yourself. What better book can there be than the book of humanity," the Gandhi hologram said
"We hardly give any thought to the improvement of the character of the educated. The schools and colleges are really a factory of turning out clerks for the government. On the contrary, real education consists in drawing the best out of yourself. What better book can there be than the book of humanity," the Gandhi hologram said
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a message that was read out prior to the panel discussion said, Gandhi’s life and example reveal a timeless pathway to a more peaceful and tolerant world, as the UN chief called on the international community to walk this path together, in solidarity, as one human family.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a message that was read out prior to the panel discussion said, Gandhi’s life and example reveal a timeless pathway to a more peaceful and tolerant world, as the UN chief called on the international community to walk this path together, in solidarity, as one human family.
He added, “Sadly, our world is not living up to those values. We see this through growing conflicts and climate chaos. Poverty, hunger and deepening inequalities. Prejudice, racism and rising hate speech. And a morally bankrupt global financial system that entrenches poverty and stymies recovery for developing countries,"
He added, “Sadly, our world is not living up to those values. We see this through growing conflicts and climate chaos. Poverty, hunger and deepening inequalities. Prejudice, racism and rising hate speech. And a morally bankrupt global financial system that entrenches poverty and stymies recovery for developing countries,"
The Director of the Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum in Hyderabad Birad Yajnik worked along with the MGIEP, to create a dialogue with a hologram of Gandhi in 2019 and this was the second edition of the Gandhi hologram in 4k.
The Director of the Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum in Hyderabad Birad Yajnik worked along with the MGIEP, to create a dialogue with a hologram of Gandhi in 2019 and this was the second edition of the Gandhi hologram in 4k.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI