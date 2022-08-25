In a first, man tests positive for Covid, monkeypox and HIV. Check symptoms

This is the first known co-infection case of the 3 viruses and it is yet to be understood whether the combination may aggravate the patient's condition.
In a first, a 36-year-old man in Italy tested positive for Monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV at the same time. Experts pointed out that this is the first known co-infection case of the 3 viruses and it is yet to be understood whether the combination may aggravate the patient's condition.
What are the symptoms of Monkeypox, COVID-19, HIV coinfection?
On returning from a trip to Spain, the man developed fever, a sore throat, fatigue, headache and inflammation of the groin. Three days after the symptoms appeared, he tested positive for COVID.
Next, he started developing severe skin rashes, then the formation of pustules. On visiting a hospital's emergency department for the symptoms, he was referred to the infectious disease unit for admission.
By that time, he had spots and skin lesions in various body parts, including the perianal region and modest enlargement of the liver and spleen and painful enlargement of the lymph nodes too were noticed, a report by Newsweek said.
Further, the test reports confirmed that he has contracted Monkeypox infection and also tested positive for HIV. Moreover, sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 genome confirmed that he was infected with the Omicron sub-variant BA.5.1 as well.
His case was published in the Journal of Infection on August 19.
"This case highlights how Monkeypox and COVID-19 symptoms may overlap, and corroborates how in case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to perform the correct diagnosis," the researchers said in their case report.
"To note, the Monkeypox oropharyngeal swab was still positive after 20 days, suggesting that these individuals may still be contagious for several days after clinical remission. Consequently, physicians should encourage appropriate precautions," it added.
